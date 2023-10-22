VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 332,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.48 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

