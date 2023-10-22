Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) versus DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Critical Comparison

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 165.3%. DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mitsubishi Chemical Group pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont de Nemours pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DuPont de Nemours 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.

DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $80.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A $25.94 0.22 DuPont de Nemours $13.02 billion 2.57 $5.87 billion $9.70 7.53

DuPont de Nemours has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Mitsubishi Chemical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical Group and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours 37.09% 6.11% 3.88%

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Mitsubishi Chemical Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products. It also provides high-performance engineering plastics, as well as advanced solutions; industrial materials, such as MMA, petrochemicals, carbon products, and industrial gages; and pharma and regenerative medicines. In addition, the company offers engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, and electroless and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for organic light emitting diode, and other display applications, as well as provides high performance parts, and specialty silicone elastomers, and lubricants to automotive, aerospace, electronics, industrial, and healthcare markets. The Water & Protection segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, transportation, energy, medical packaging and building materials. The Corporate & Other segment offers auto adhesives and fluids; Multibase; and Tedlar products. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

