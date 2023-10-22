Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

