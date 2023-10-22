11,096 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 90.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 144.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 223.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

