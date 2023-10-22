Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.71 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

