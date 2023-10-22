Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.4 %

FTNT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

