Avestar Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

