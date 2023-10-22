Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.54. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.