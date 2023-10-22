Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $250.82 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.