Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

XYL opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.