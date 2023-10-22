324,224 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 324,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

BSY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

