Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

