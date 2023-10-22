LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.79% of Discover Financial Services worth $229,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

