Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMFL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 951.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 154,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:IMFL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. 5,158 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

