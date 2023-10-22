LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $258,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

