State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,742 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $75,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $506.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.91 and a 200-day moving average of $478.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.