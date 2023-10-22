Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,593,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,693,950 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

