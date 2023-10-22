State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $138,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

