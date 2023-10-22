Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $44.43 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.39% of Lincoln Electric worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,018. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.78 and a one year high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

