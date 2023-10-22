NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires New Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Photronics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.