Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 8th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

