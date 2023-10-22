UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.