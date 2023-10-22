Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JSCP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. 100,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

