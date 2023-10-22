Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $37,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.28. 5,252,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,375. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

