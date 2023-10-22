Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.26% of Alliant Energy worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

