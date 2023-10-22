Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.35% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after buying an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.20. 281,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,085. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $156.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

