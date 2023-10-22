Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.57 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $29,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Allstate Trading Down 1.2 %

Allstate stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,055. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.