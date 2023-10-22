Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $29.14 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 12.4 %

NYSE RF traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,373,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,813. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

