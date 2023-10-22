Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 862,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 374,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 19,087,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,672,474. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

