Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 11,268 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,208. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

