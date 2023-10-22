The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

