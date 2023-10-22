The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,051. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

