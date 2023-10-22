Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.