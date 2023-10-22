State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,298 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.