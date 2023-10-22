Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

