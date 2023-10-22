Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $73.90 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

