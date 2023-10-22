Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,851,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 323,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,176 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

