Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $521.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

