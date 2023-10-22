Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 45,963 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,963 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. General Motors has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

