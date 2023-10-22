Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 45,963 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,963 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

