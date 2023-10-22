Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,023 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

