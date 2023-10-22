Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $705.62 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.57 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.