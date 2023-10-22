Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,133 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $453.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

