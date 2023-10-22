Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 58,940 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

SUI stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.14.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

