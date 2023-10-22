Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 162,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,357 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $15,531,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.