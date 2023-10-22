Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,337,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.19.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

