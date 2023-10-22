Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTK opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.