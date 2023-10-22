Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $18.92 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 224,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $73.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

