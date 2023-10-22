Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.