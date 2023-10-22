Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,337 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

